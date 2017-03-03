Is Yucca Mountain once again to be America’s nuclear waste dump?

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch Pause

1:59 SB 1010 hearing in Assembly Appropriations Committee

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

1:22 Jerry Brown says California will be the 'Great Exception'

1:11 Jerry Brown: Parts of California will become 'unlivable' if climate change goes unchecked

1:42 Quinn lost a leg to cancer, then adopted a 3-legged dog from Front Street shelter

1:18 Lessons learned from the 'Yucks' help Lynch pursue winning culture for 49ers

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam: Watch 1960s construction of tallest dam in the U.S.