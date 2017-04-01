Trump declares April Sexual Assault Awareness Month, sparking all the April Fools’ jokes

1:10 Jerry Brown: Tooth fairy won't fix California roads, so we must pay Pause

0:33 'Belly up to the bar and start spending money' on roads, infrastructure, Jerry Brown says

0:42 Jerry Brown, pitching road repair tax, muses about another presidential run

2:25 San Francisco: 'A commitment to providing universal access care'

2:24 'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion

0:56 Dave Jones explains why he supports single-payer health care

1:07 California chief justice afraid courthouse immigrations raids 'will be the end of justice'

0:47 It's California Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week

3:28 Undocumented student wants Rep. McClintock to be her voice in Washington