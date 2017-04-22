Kamala Harris gets star treatment and no protests at her town hall

1:34 Kamala Harris says local law enforcement shouldn't have to do the federal government's job Pause

1:04 With Truckee River running high and fast, authorities call for caution

0:48 Watch drunk driver narrowly miss pedestrians, damage Chelsea City Hall

11:32 Police tackle man for jaywalking

3:00 Beauty of Northern California - waterfalls, wildflowers and more - shown in this video near Oroville

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

2:24 'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion

1:39 Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino

0:58 ​ICE rally begins in Sacramento