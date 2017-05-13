Flash mob spells out ‘RESIST!’ at Trump’s golf course near Los Angeles

About 200 people grouped to form the word “RESIST!” on the grounds of Trump National Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes on Saturday.
Peter Warren, a member of the Indivisible San Pedro group, told CBS Los Angeles the protest was held to call for a special prosecutor in the investigation over possible Russian interference with Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. The Los Angeles Times reported it was to protest his policies and demand the release of the president’s tax returns.
“It’s too hard to spell out ‘Release your taxes,’ ” Warren told the L.A. Times. “It was just a way to express our love for the country.”
The crowd included babies as young as 1 1/2, young children and retirees, according to the L.A. Times.
The group took a panoramic aerial photograph that showed the bodies linking to form the word and shared it on Twitter, where it received over 1,600 likes and 700 retweets since being posted around 11 a.m.
Former Hillary Clinton aide Adam Parkhomenko was among those sharing the story on Twitter.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the golf course, but no arrests were reported.
Comments