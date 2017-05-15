Trump revealed highly classified information to Russian foreign minister, ambassador, officials say

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:48 Jerry Brown says a recession is inevitable Pause 1:29 Mistrial in case of man who hit Kevin Johnson with a pie 3:10 The tenant of the 'nightmare house' from Zillow ad 4:33 The web connecting the Trump administration to Russia 0:32 Solomon Thomas practices with 49ers for the first time 3:29 Spectacular views of Oroville Dam spillway flowing again from trickle to 30,000 cfs 2:14 Home tour: Sting's digs cost field of gold, and Guns N' Roses bassist locked, loaded for sale 0:49 Thompson's defense attorney discusses jurors' questions 1:41 Jury struggles in pie thrower case 0:37 Loss of longtime home 'devastating,' couple says Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connections are increasingly under a microscope. Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason McClatchy