Comey memo says Trump asked him to end Flynn investigation

From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connections are increasingly under a microscope. Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason McClatchy

