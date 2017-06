California Highway Patrol Valley Air Division on May 28, 2017, rescued a man, his girlfriend and their dog whose day of rock climbing at Luther Pass, just south of South Lake Tahoe took a bad turn. The woman was saving the dog from sliding toward the edge of rocks when she lost her balance and fell 30 feet down. After receiving the call, CHP Helicopter 20 was able to hoist the woman up and fly her to Barton Hospital in South Lake Tahoe to treat her injuries.