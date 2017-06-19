In Russia probe, Kamala Harris gets buzz as Feinstein works behind the scenes

More Videos 3:10 Trump to United Nations: 'Rocket Man is on a suicide mission' Pause 0:56 Bike Dog Brewing opens new location next to Selland's on Broadway 2:00 After 8 months in Mars-like habitat, see research crew emerge from isolation 0:50 Transgender rights are 'not a federal government issue' 1:54 See where the proposed Delta tunnels would go 0:25 This surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 in cash to Elk Grove resident 1:09 Bernie Sanders makes 2016 push for drug-pricing measure 0:39 Jackknifed big rig snarls freeway traffic in the heart of Sacramento 1:09 'If we don't get started...we will have more than a crisis on our hands' 0:58 'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

California senators question Sessions on his ability to answer questions Attorney General Jeff Sessions declined to answer a question posed by California senator Dianne Feinstein (D) in a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. He was then questioned by both Feinstein and Sen. Kamala Harris (D - Calif.) regarding the policy, which he said was long-standing in the Department of Justice. Attorney General Jeff Sessions declined to answer a question posed by California senator Dianne Feinstein (D) in a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. He was then questioned by both Feinstein and Sen. Kamala Harris (D - Calif.) regarding the policy, which he said was long-standing in the Department of Justice. Natalie Fertig McClatchy

Attorney General Jeff Sessions declined to answer a question posed by California senator Dianne Feinstein (D) in a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. He was then questioned by both Feinstein and Sen. Kamala Harris (D - Calif.) regarding the policy, which he said was long-standing in the Department of Justice. Natalie Fertig McClatchy