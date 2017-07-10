Only 24 senior Senate staffers are minorities — and there's little being done about it

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:08 'Unite America First Peace Rally' held at Capitol Pause 0:19 Watch bikers roll through downtown Sacramento for 'Unite America First' rally 1:13 Oakland woman says landlord threatened to report her to ICE 2:53 Russian communities very supportive of Trump, Sacramento-based radio host says 1:04 Sen. Dianne Feinstein on health care bill: 'This is real...we must stop it.' 0:39 Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 5:06 Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 2:30 Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: "We must stand united" 1:15 A key moment in the American Revolution: Writing the Declaration of Independence 1:06 Universal health care backers protest Assembly session Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The Joint Center released a report on Racial Diversity Among Top Senate Staff. We found that although African Americans, AAPIs, Latinos, and Native Americans make up 36% of the U.S. population, they only make up 7% of top Senate staff (African Americans m Joint Center for Political And Economic Studies

The Joint Center released a report on Racial Diversity Among Top Senate Staff. We found that although African Americans, AAPIs, Latinos, and Native Americans make up 36% of the U.S. population, they only make up 7% of top Senate staff (African Americans m Joint Center for Political And Economic Studies