Eminem says he ‘can’t stand’ Trump, gets concert crowd to chant against him

Donald Trump has tons of fans and supporters, which is evident considering he was elected president of the United States.
Eminem is not one of those fans.
During recent concerts in Great Britain, the Detroit-based rapper reiterated his well-known displeasure with Trump before performing “White America,” a song off his 2002 album “The Eminem Show.” He also wore a T-shirt that read “Fack Trump” during each performance.
At a show Thursday in Glasgow, Scotland, he pondered moving to that country.
“Scotland might have to be our new home because (expletive) ain’t going so well in the states and I just want to take this moment out right now to say (expletive) Donald Trump!”
Two days later in Reading, England, he shared his opinion in a profanity-laced pre-song speech before getting the crowd to follow his cues against the president.
“I don’t want to cause no controversy so I won’t say no names, but this (expletive) Donald Trump I can’t stand!” before performing the same song.
The crowd then screamed Trump’s name after Eminem prompted them with the F-word before beginning the song.
This wasn’t the first time Eminem has spoken out on Trump. He takes aim at the then-presidential candidate in “Campaign Speech,” focusing more on his supporters in a nearly eight-minute long freestyle. Eminem also appeared on rapper Big Sean’s “No Favors” and took Trump to task over racism in America and police brutality.
