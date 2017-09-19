President Donald Trump speaks to the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in New York.
President Donald Trump speaks to the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in New York. Evan Vucci AP
President Donald Trump speaks to the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in New York. Evan Vucci AP

Politics & Government

‘Rocket Man’: Trump uses belittling new nickname for Kim Jong Un in UN speech

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

September 19, 2017 8:03 AM

President Donald Trump, speaking to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, used harsh and mocking language when addressing North Korea and its dictator, Kim Jong Un.

Blasting North Korea for its pursuit of nuclear weapons and threats to hit the U.S. with missiles, Trump said Tuesday that if the U.S. or its allies are forced to defend themselves, “we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.”

Trump then went on to criticize Un, saying that “Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime.”

This is the first time Trump has used the “Rocket Man” moniker for Un in person, but he has previously done so on Twitter, mocking him on Sunday.

Trump has a long history of coming up with nicknames for his political opponents: At various points during the 2016 campaign, he referred to Hillary Clinton as “Crooked Hillary,” Marco Rubio as “Little Marco, Ted Cruz as “Lyin’ Ted” and Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.”

However, some foreign affairs experts have questioned Trump’s decision to apply a derisive nickname to Un, believing it will only provoke him further.

Trump’s comments Tuesday indicate he plans to keep using the nickname, and social media immediately lit up with reactions.

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Dreamer: 'We have had to change our hopes for fears.'

Dreamer: 'We have had to change our hopes for fears.' 1:12

Dreamer: 'We have had to change our hopes for fears.'
Transgender rights are 'not a federal government issue' 0:50

Transgender rights are 'not a federal government issue'
Trump reveals more about The Wall, his meeting with Democratic leaders in DACA statement 0:55

Trump reveals more about The Wall, his meeting with Democratic leaders in DACA statement

View More Video