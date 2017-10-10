Here’s Hillary Clinton on stage in Davis talking about Trump, Comey, fake news

More Videos 1:37 Hillary Clinton on Comey letter: 'None of this makes any sense' Pause 0:49 'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home 1:30 Kings reflect on preseason loss to Portland Trail Blazers 0:14 Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties 1:51 Rising rents will be theme of mural by Jeff Musser, Wide Open Walls artist 2:54 Watch body cam footage of Sacramento Police K-9 Reno's injury 0:51 'There's nothing': Woman loses house in Santa Rosa fire 0:34 See the Tubbs and other Northern California fires burn from space 2:07 Firefighters battle blazes and residents evacuate in California 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hillary Clinton on Comey letter: 'None of this makes any sense' Speaking at UC Davis on Monday night, Hillary Clinton said she believes internal FBI pressure encouraged former James Comey to intervene in the election on behalf of President Donald Trump. Speaking at UC Davis on Monday night, Hillary Clinton said she believes internal FBI pressure encouraged former James Comey to intervene in the election on behalf of President Donald Trump. Alexei Koseff The Sacramento Bee

