Here’s Hillary Clinton on stage in Davis talking about Trump, Comey, fake news

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton took the stage at the Mondavi Center Monday at UC Davis as part of her nationwide book tour.
Clinton’s upcoming book, “What Happened,” went on sale Sept. 12 and details her upset loss to Republican Donald Trump last fall.
At the Mondavi Center, Clinton talked about the James Comey letter to Congress that surfaced during the 2016 presidential campaign that mentioned the reopening of an investigation into Clinton’s use of a private e-mail server. She also had a message for women and girls, talked about President Donald Trump, “the new cold war” and more.
Here’s a look in video.
