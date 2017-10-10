Here’s Hillary Clinton on stage in Davis talking about Trump, Comey, fake news

More Videos

Hillary Clinton on Comey letter: 'None of this makes any sense' 1:37

Hillary Clinton on Comey letter: 'None of this makes any sense'

Pause
'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home 0:49

'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home

Kings reflect on preseason loss to Portland Trail Blazers 1:30

Kings reflect on preseason loss to Portland Trail Blazers

Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties 0:14

Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties

Rising rents will be theme of mural by Jeff Musser, Wide Open Walls artist 1:51

Rising rents will be theme of mural by Jeff Musser, Wide Open Walls artist

Watch body cam footage of Sacramento Police K-9 Reno's injury 2:54

Watch body cam footage of Sacramento Police K-9 Reno's injury

'There's nothing': Woman loses house in Santa Rosa fire 0:51

'There's nothing': Woman loses house in Santa Rosa fire

See the Tubbs and other Northern California fires burn from space 0:34

See the Tubbs and other Northern California fires burn from space

Firefighters battle blazes and residents evacuate in California 2:07

Firefighters battle blazes and residents evacuate in California

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

  • Hillary Clinton on Comey letter: 'None of this makes any sense'

    Speaking at UC Davis on Monday night, Hillary Clinton said she believes internal FBI pressure encouraged former James Comey to intervene in the election on behalf of President Donald Trump.

Speaking at UC Davis on Monday night, Hillary Clinton said she believes internal FBI pressure encouraged former James Comey to intervene in the election on behalf of President Donald Trump. Alexei Koseff The Sacramento Bee
Speaking at UC Davis on Monday night, Hillary Clinton said she believes internal FBI pressure encouraged former James Comey to intervene in the election on behalf of President Donald Trump. Alexei Koseff The Sacramento Bee

Politics & Government

Here’s Hillary Clinton on stage in Davis talking about Trump, Comey, fake news

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

October 10, 2017 6:30 AM

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton took the stage at the Mondavi Center Monday at UC Davis as part of her nationwide book tour.

Clinton’s upcoming book, “What Happened,” went on sale Sept. 12 and details her upset loss to Republican Donald Trump last fall.

At the Mondavi Center, Clinton talked about the James Comey letter to Congress that surfaced during the 2016 presidential campaign that mentioned the reopening of an investigation into Clinton’s use of a private e-mail server. She also had a message for women and girls, talked about President Donald Trump, “the new cold war” and more.

Here’s a look in video.

More Videos

Hillary Clinton on Comey letter: 'None of this makes any sense' 1:37

Hillary Clinton on Comey letter: 'None of this makes any sense'

Pause
'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home 0:49

'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home

Kings reflect on preseason loss to Portland Trail Blazers 1:30

Kings reflect on preseason loss to Portland Trail Blazers

Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties 0:14

Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties

Rising rents will be theme of mural by Jeff Musser, Wide Open Walls artist 1:51

Rising rents will be theme of mural by Jeff Musser, Wide Open Walls artist

Watch body cam footage of Sacramento Police K-9 Reno's injury 2:54

Watch body cam footage of Sacramento Police K-9 Reno's injury

'There's nothing': Woman loses house in Santa Rosa fire 0:51

'There's nothing': Woman loses house in Santa Rosa fire

See the Tubbs and other Northern California fires burn from space 0:34

See the Tubbs and other Northern California fires burn from space

Firefighters battle blazes and residents evacuate in California 2:07

Firefighters battle blazes and residents evacuate in California

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

  • Hillary Clinton on Comey letter: 'None of this makes any sense'

    Speaking at UC Davis on Monday night, Hillary Clinton said she believes internal FBI pressure encouraged former James Comey to intervene in the election on behalf of President Donald Trump.

Hillary Clinton on Comey letter: 'None of this makes any sense'

Speaking at UC Davis on Monday night, Hillary Clinton said she believes internal FBI pressure encouraged former James Comey to intervene in the election on behalf of President Donald Trump.

Alexei Koseff The Sacramento Bee

More Videos

Hillary Clinton on Comey letter: 'None of this makes any sense' 1:37

Hillary Clinton on Comey letter: 'None of this makes any sense'

Pause
'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home 0:49

'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home

Kings reflect on preseason loss to Portland Trail Blazers 1:30

Kings reflect on preseason loss to Portland Trail Blazers

Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties 0:14

Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties

Rising rents will be theme of mural by Jeff Musser, Wide Open Walls artist 1:51

Rising rents will be theme of mural by Jeff Musser, Wide Open Walls artist

Watch body cam footage of Sacramento Police K-9 Reno's injury 2:54

Watch body cam footage of Sacramento Police K-9 Reno's injury

'There's nothing': Woman loses house in Santa Rosa fire 0:51

'There's nothing': Woman loses house in Santa Rosa fire

See the Tubbs and other Northern California fires burn from space 0:34

See the Tubbs and other Northern California fires burn from space

Firefighters battle blazes and residents evacuate in California 2:07

Firefighters battle blazes and residents evacuate in California

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

  • Hillary Clinton reads the victory speech she didn’t get to give

    Speaking at UC Davis on Monday night, Hillary Clinton shared a portion of the victory speech that she didn’t get to give when she lost last November’s presidential election.

Hillary Clinton reads the victory speech she didn’t get to give

Speaking at UC Davis on Monday night, Hillary Clinton shared a portion of the victory speech that she didn’t get to give when she lost last November’s presidential election.

Alexei Koseff The Sacramento Bee

More Videos

Hillary Clinton on Comey letter: 'None of this makes any sense' 1:37

Hillary Clinton on Comey letter: 'None of this makes any sense'

Pause
'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home 0:49

'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home

Kings reflect on preseason loss to Portland Trail Blazers 1:30

Kings reflect on preseason loss to Portland Trail Blazers

Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties 0:14

Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties

Rising rents will be theme of mural by Jeff Musser, Wide Open Walls artist 1:51

Rising rents will be theme of mural by Jeff Musser, Wide Open Walls artist

Watch body cam footage of Sacramento Police K-9 Reno's injury 2:54

Watch body cam footage of Sacramento Police K-9 Reno's injury

'There's nothing': Woman loses house in Santa Rosa fire 0:51

'There's nothing': Woman loses house in Santa Rosa fire

See the Tubbs and other Northern California fires burn from space 0:34

See the Tubbs and other Northern California fires burn from space

Firefighters battle blazes and residents evacuate in California 2:07

Firefighters battle blazes and residents evacuate in California

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

  • Hillary Clinton: Fake news says I’m 'the most amazing serial killer you’ve ever met'

    Speaking at UC Davis on Monday night, Hillary Clinton addressed some of the “fake news” rumors from her 2016 campaign.

Hillary Clinton: Fake news says I’m 'the most amazing serial killer you’ve ever met'

Speaking at UC Davis on Monday night, Hillary Clinton addressed some of the “fake news” rumors from her 2016 campaign.

Alexei Koseff The Sacramento Bee

More Videos

Hillary Clinton on Comey letter: 'None of this makes any sense' 1:37

Hillary Clinton on Comey letter: 'None of this makes any sense'

Pause
'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home 0:49

'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home

Kings reflect on preseason loss to Portland Trail Blazers 1:30

Kings reflect on preseason loss to Portland Trail Blazers

Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties 0:14

Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties

Rising rents will be theme of mural by Jeff Musser, Wide Open Walls artist 1:51

Rising rents will be theme of mural by Jeff Musser, Wide Open Walls artist

Watch body cam footage of Sacramento Police K-9 Reno's injury 2:54

Watch body cam footage of Sacramento Police K-9 Reno's injury

'There's nothing': Woman loses house in Santa Rosa fire 0:51

'There's nothing': Woman loses house in Santa Rosa fire

See the Tubbs and other Northern California fires burn from space 0:34

See the Tubbs and other Northern California fires burn from space

Firefighters battle blazes and residents evacuate in California 2:07

Firefighters battle blazes and residents evacuate in California

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

  • Clinton wanted to confront 'looming' Trump during second debate

    Speaking at UC Davis on Monday night, Hillary Clinton discussed her internal debate over whether to confront Donald Trump for his behavior during their second presidential debate.

Clinton wanted to confront 'looming' Trump during second debate

Speaking at UC Davis on Monday night, Hillary Clinton discussed her internal debate over whether to confront Donald Trump for his behavior during their second presidential debate.

Alexei Koseff The Sacramento Bee

More Videos

Hillary Clinton on Comey letter: 'None of this makes any sense' 1:37

Hillary Clinton on Comey letter: 'None of this makes any sense'

Pause
'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home 0:49

'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home

Kings reflect on preseason loss to Portland Trail Blazers 1:30

Kings reflect on preseason loss to Portland Trail Blazers

Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties 0:14

Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties

Rising rents will be theme of mural by Jeff Musser, Wide Open Walls artist 1:51

Rising rents will be theme of mural by Jeff Musser, Wide Open Walls artist

Watch body cam footage of Sacramento Police K-9 Reno's injury 2:54

Watch body cam footage of Sacramento Police K-9 Reno's injury

'There's nothing': Woman loses house in Santa Rosa fire 0:51

'There's nothing': Woman loses house in Santa Rosa fire

See the Tubbs and other Northern California fires burn from space 0:34

See the Tubbs and other Northern California fires burn from space

Firefighters battle blazes and residents evacuate in California 2:07

Firefighters battle blazes and residents evacuate in California

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

  • Hillary Clinton: 'This is a new kind of Cold War'

    Speaking at UC Davis on Monday night, Hillary Clinton said that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be trying to destroy western democracy.

Hillary Clinton: 'This is a new kind of Cold War'

Speaking at UC Davis on Monday night, Hillary Clinton said that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be trying to destroy western democracy.

Alexei Koseff The Sacramento Bee

David Caraccio: 916-321-1125, @DavidCaraccio

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Hillary Clinton on Comey letter: 'None of this makes any sense' 1:37

Hillary Clinton on Comey letter: 'None of this makes any sense'

Pause
'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home 0:49

'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home

Kings reflect on preseason loss to Portland Trail Blazers 1:30

Kings reflect on preseason loss to Portland Trail Blazers

Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties 0:14

Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties

Rising rents will be theme of mural by Jeff Musser, Wide Open Walls artist 1:51

Rising rents will be theme of mural by Jeff Musser, Wide Open Walls artist

Watch body cam footage of Sacramento Police K-9 Reno's injury 2:54

Watch body cam footage of Sacramento Police K-9 Reno's injury

'There's nothing': Woman loses house in Santa Rosa fire 0:51

'There's nothing': Woman loses house in Santa Rosa fire

See the Tubbs and other Northern California fires burn from space 0:34

See the Tubbs and other Northern California fires burn from space

Firefighters battle blazes and residents evacuate in California 2:07

Firefighters battle blazes and residents evacuate in California

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

  • Hillary Clinton on Comey letter: 'None of this makes any sense'

    Speaking at UC Davis on Monday night, Hillary Clinton said she believes internal FBI pressure encouraged former James Comey to intervene in the election on behalf of President Donald Trump.

Hillary Clinton on Comey letter: 'None of this makes any sense'

View More Video