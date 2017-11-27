Voting at black colleges has tumbled. Can Dems fix the apathy in time for 2018?

Autumn Sanders, 20, of Wilmington, DE, (right) and Zaria Lumsden, 19, of Bronx, NY, (left) both sophomores at Hampton University, a historically black university in Hampton, Va., head to the polls on Nov. 7, 2017, to vote in the Virginia governors race. A national survey by the Institute for Democracy & Higher Education at Tufts University found voter turnout among at the nation’s Historically Black College and Universities fell nearly 11 percent from 2012 to 2016. The decline was consistent with an overall decline in voting by all African Americans in 2016. If the pattern continues in 2018, it could dash Democrats’s hopes of retaking the House and Senate. By Tony Pugh Photo by Tony Pugh