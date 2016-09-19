Jerry Brown says 'We’ve got to build our Ark' to fight climate change

Gov. Jerry Brown, signing Senate Bill 1383 on Monday Sept. 19, 2016 to reduce emissions of fluorinated gases, black carbon and methane, likened efforts to reduce climate change to the construction of Noah’s Ark.
David Siders dsiders@sacbee.com

Capitol Alert

Ad argues to continue temporary tax increase passed in 2012

Proponents of a ballot measure to extend what voters were told would be temporary higher taxes in California correctly state that schools will benefit from Proposition 55. But the ad’s warning of $4 billion in cuts if the measure does not pass relies on an optimistic assumption of how much money the tax will raise.

Local Elections 2016

Ami Bera, Scott Jones talk about controversies in their campaigns

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ami Bera held a fall kickoff event Sunday Sept. 4, 2016 for his re-election campaign against Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones, a Republican, in the 7th congressional district in the Sacramento suburbs. Both candidates addressed the controversies that have hit their campaigns - Bera for his father's election fraud conviction and Jones for his support of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Capitol Alert

California lawmakers sing gospel to mark Atkins' last day in Assembly

Former Assembly Speaker Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, was the last member of the departing class of 2010 to be honored by her colleagues early Thursday morning as the 2016 legislative session ended. Atkins, a fan of gospel music, looked on with a smile while a bipartisan group of assemblymembers from across the state broke out in a gospel song. She is leaving the Assembly because of term limits, but is running for the state Senate in November.

Capitol Alert

Central Valley assemblymen give opposing views on farmworker overtime bill

California Assemblymen Joaquin Arambula, D-Kingsburg, and Devon Mathis, R-Tulare, offer opposing views of the farmworker overtime bill that was sent to Gov. Jerry Brown's desk. Agricultural workers already receive some overtime pay under California law thanks to a 2002 state directive that entitles them to extra wages if they work more than 10 hours in a day or more than 60 hours in a week. AB 1066 will expand that to bring it more in line with other industries, offering time-and-a-half pay for working more than eight hours in a day or 40 in a week and double pay for working more than 12 hours a day. Gov. Jerry Brown announced Monday, Sept. 12, that he had signed the bill into law.

Editor's Choice Videos