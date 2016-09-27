Capitol Alert

September 27, 2016 3:46 PM

Dying Californians will get to seek experimental drugs

Capitol Alert

The go-to source for news on California policy and politics

By Jeremy B. White

jwhite@sacbee.com

One year after vetoing a similar measure, Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill Tuesday that will allow pharmaceutical companies to offer experimental drugs to terminally ill Californians.

A national “right to try” movement, which seeks to expand access to not-yet-approved treatments for people who fail to get into clinical trials, yielded bills in California last year but Brown deferred to federal regulators in vetoing a measure on his desk.

The governor signed this year’s similar version, Assembly Bill 1668, after it won broad support in the Legislature. It would allow drug manufacturers to offer treatments not yet approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration if a patient has exhausted other FDA-sanctioned treatment options and has approval from two physicians.

Opponents of the measure, including oncologists and nurses, warned it would dangle false hope because companies would not need to agree to offer experimental drugs. In addition, critics said the measure would endanger people by exposing them to treatments whose potential side effects aren’t fully understood.

In other drug-related legislation Tuesday, Brown signed a bill meant to deter “doctor shopping” by prescription drug addicts. Senate Bill 482 requires doctors and other health care providers, before prescribing pain killers and other medicine, to consult the state’s Controlled Substance Utilization Review and Evaluation System, or CURES, database.

Jeremy B. White: 916-326-5543, @CapitolAlert

Related content

Capitol Alert

Comments

 

Videos

Sacramento Democrats cheer Clinton as she debates Trump

View more video

Capitol Alert staff


Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Dan Smith
Capitol bureau chief
smith@sacbee.com
@DanielSnowSmith

Jim Miller
California policy and politics
Capitol Alert editor
jmiller@sacbee.com
@jimmiller2

Christopher Cadelago
California politics
ccadelago@sacbee.com
@ccadelago

Jeremy B. White
Legislature
jwhite@sacbee.com
@capitolalert

Alexei Koseff
Legislature
akoseff@sacbee.com
@akoseff

Taryn Luna
lobbying and influence
tluna@sacbee.com
@tarynluna

Dan Walters
columnist
dwalters@sacbee.com
@waltersbee

Editor's Choice Videos