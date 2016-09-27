After backing Gavin Newsom, California nurses group gets behind pot legalization

2:06 River City Republicans root for Trump Pause

0:31 Campaign ad: No on cigarette tax commercial misleads

0:27 Jerry Brown says 'We’ve got to build our Ark' to fight climate change

0:31 CAMPAIGN AD: Ami Bera 'Allegations'

0:29 California district attorneys press Jerry Brown to debate parole initiative

1:11 Jerry Brown: Parts of California will become 'unlivable' if climate change goes unchecked

1:01 Jerry Brown rips opponents' 'propaganda' on parole measure

1:03 Watch Jerry Brown recognize heroism in San Bernardino attack: 'What we don't have enough of is valor'

0:26 Jerry Brown signs climate bill: 'This is big'

1:02 Signing bills is like 'mini-Ph.D.' for Jerry Brown