California rejects measure that threatened water tunnels project

2:38 President-elect Trump shares an update on the White House transition and his policy plans Pause

0:40 Calexit? Activist group pushes California secession plan

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

1:11 Jerry Brown: Parts of California will become 'unlivable' if climate change goes unchecked

0:29 Jerry Brown: We'll need to 'build a wall around California'

1:57 Trump says California is shoving its water out to sea: 'It's so insane'

0:27 Jerry Brown says 'We’ve got to build our Ark' to fight climate change

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving