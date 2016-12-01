Wanna get away? Calexit secession plan possible, but faces huge hurdles

0:39 George Takei: 'There's an important lesson to be learned' Pause

0:51 Harrison Ford walks the red carpet at California Hall of Fame

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

1:12 Mark DiCamillo on how presidential polls got it wrong

3:06 Watch sheriff's press conference on Sherri Papini kidnapping case

1:21 Missing Yuba City mother arrives at command post to waiting family

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

0:18 Time-lapse art by Stephanie Taylor: Oil pumpjacks