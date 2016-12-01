California seeks injunction against proposed SEIU Local 1000 strike

Hoping to prevent an unprecedented and potentially disruptive one-day strike next week, the Brown administration is seeking an injunction against SEIU Local 1000 that would prohibit certain “essential employees” from participating in the planned work stoppage.
The Public Employment Relations Board on Thursday filed a request in Sacramento Superior Court for a temporary restraining order against Local 1000 that would bar California’s largest state employee union from encouraging about 6 percent of its 95,000 members to take part in the strike.
The request follows a complaint of “bad faith bargaining” by the California Department of Human Resources, which identified more than 5,900 employees at state prisons, veterans homes, hospitals and centers for the developmentally disabled “whose absence from or refusal to work during the strike may pose an imminent and substantial threat to the health and safety of the public.” The state originally sought to enjoin the entire union from striking.
The court is scheduled to take up the matter on Friday afternoon.
Local 1000, which represents workers in nine of the state’s 21 bargaining units, announced last week that it would strike on Dec. 5 amid ongoing contract negotiations over a multiyear raise, gender pay inequities and how much members will contribute to their health care plans.
State agencies have warned their employees that the action is illegal because of a no-strike clause in the union’s contract and that they could be subject to discipline if they walk out on Monday. But Local 1000 argues that its strike would be justified because the Brown administration has committed unfair labor practices during bargaining.
On Wednesday, the union sent a cease-and-desist letter to the California Department of Human Resources complaining that managers have been holding “illegal captive audience meetings with Local 1000 represented members” where they are “harassing and intimidating members with inaccurate information about their right to strike, and are threatening discipline for participation.”
