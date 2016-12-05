Capitol Alert

December 5, 2016 3:48 PM

Former California senator lands six-figure appointment

By Dan Walters

Marty Block, a state senator from San Diego who, under great political pressure, decided not to seek a second term, got a lucrative consolation prize Monday from Gov. Jerry Brown – an $146,609 per year appointment to the state Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board.

The UI appeals board and other similar bodies have often been landing places for legislators who lose elections or retire. And Block’s appointment, announced Monday as his successor in the Senate, Toni Atkins, was being sworn in, continues that tradition.

Democrat Block announced that he would seek a second term, but Atkins, former speaker of the Assembly, complained that he was reneging on a promise to quit after one term. After exchanges of claims and counterclaims, he stepped down and ceded the seat to Atkins.

Block, 66, not only will sit on the UI appeals board but was designated by Brown as its chairman. He is a former faculty member and administrator at San Diego State University, and also is an attorney.

