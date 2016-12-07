California’s Sen. Barbara Boxer bids farewell to Congress after 33 years

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals Pause

1:38 One family honors a request, lives in other families are saved

1:49 Yvonne Walker 'rejects' Jerry Brown's contract bargaining team

0:53 Jerry Brown: California will work to ensure laws are enforced fairly

1:31 Kevin de Leon: California won't 'regress back to the politics of scapegoating'

0:44 Anthony Rendon challenges Trump on immigrants: 'This is our day one'

1:07 Charles Munger Jr. explains his legislative transparency initiative

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

1:36 Rep. Becerra denounces Donald Trump