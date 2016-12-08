Hillary Clinton won California by 4.3 million votes, turnout topped 75 percent

A little more than three-quarters of California voters participated in last month’s presidential election, the highest turnout since 2008, according to final results compiled by counties.
The 75.3 percent turnout of registered voters in the Nov. 8 election is about three percentage points higher than participation in the Nov. 6, 2012 presidential election, but less than the 79.4 percent turnout in the Nov. 4, 2008 election that sent Democrat Barack Obama to the White House.
Obama carried California by about 3.3 million votes that year, taking 61.1 percent of the vote against Republican John McCain. Democrat Hillary Clinton won by an even wider margin last month, according to counties’ final results – almost 4.3 million votes ahead of Republican Donald Trump, with Clinton receiving 62.1 percent of the vote.
Today’s county reports make clear that the presidential race was a bigger draw than the all-Democrat race for the state’s first open U.S. Senate seat in a generation. There were 12.2 million votes cast in the contest between Attorney General Kamala Harris and Rep. Loretta Sanchez, compared to almost 14.1 million in the presidential contest, an undervote of more than 13 percent.
Turnout among all Californians eligible to vote, not just those registered, stands at 58.73 percent. That is the highest since the 59.2 percent in 2008.
Today is the deadline for counties to complete their canvasses. California Secretary of State Alex Padilla has until Dec. 16 to release the official statement of vote of the Nov. 8 results.
