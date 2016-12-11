Homework, but no home: How Bay Area housing costs affect some UC Berkeley students

1:18 Bryan Childers' sister talks about her brother Pause

1:49 Bryan Childers' mother talks about her son

0:20 Yuba River rages in the Donner Summit area near Truckee

1:05 Cancer survivor is Sacramento's princess for a day

1:56 Death row inmate Lawrence Bittaker said he's getting afraid of death

1:03 Yolo DA: 'Only losers' in death of baby Justice

0:30 East Union football player's dream comes true with touchdown run against Del Campo High

0:26 Rainy Saturday greets Sacramento region as Santa Parade gets underway

2:29 49ers vs Jets: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch