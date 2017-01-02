Capitol Alert

January 2, 2017 4:51 PM

With Gonzalez-Fletcher nuptials, a San Diego power couple make it official

Capitol Alert

The go-to source for news on California policy and politics

By Christopher Cadelago

ccadelago@sacbee.com

Most guests arrived at the downtown San Diego hotel believing they were attending a 40th birthday party for former Assemblyman Nathan Fletcher.

They were treated to that and so much more.

Fletcher and Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, a San Diego Democrat, were wed just hours before at an intimate Balboa Park service officiated by former Assembly Speaker John A. Pérez.

Later, the newlyweds celebrated their nuptials at the Renaissance San Diego Hotel, leading one attendee to remark on social media that “You two make me believe in fairy tales.”

Gonzalez, on social media, seemed to indicate there was something special in the offing on New Year’s Day, tweeting a photo of the pair and red roses.

Gonzalez, a former labor leader and a leading liberal voice in San Diego, was elected to her seat in 2013.

A U.S. Marine who became a rising Republican star for his beleaguered California GOP in the Assembly, Fletcher once drew comparisons to former Gov. Pete Wilson, a fellow San Diegan.

Fletcher’s political evolution, however, took a decidedly different turn. He lost two mayoral races, shedding his partisan stripes in favor of independence before eventually joining the Democratic Party, which has come to embrace him.

Both have previously been married. The couple live in City Heights, a fact that for non-politicians would mean very little. In their case, it means plenty. Both are seen as possible contenders for higher office, including mayor, and Fletcher is rumored to be eying the Fourth Supervisorial District.

Christopher Cadelago: 916-326-5538, @ccadelago

Related content

Capitol Alert

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

California Senate approves new approach on sex trafficking

View more video

Capitol Alert staff


Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Dan Smith
Capitol bureau chief
smith@sacbee.com
@DanielSnowSmith

Jim Miller
California policy and politics
Capitol Alert editor
jmiller@sacbee.com
@jimmiller2

Christopher Cadelago
California politics
ccadelago@sacbee.com
@ccadelago

Jeremy B. White
Legislature
jwhite@sacbee.com
@capitolalert

Alexei Koseff
Legislature
akoseff@sacbee.com
@akoseff

Taryn Luna
lobbying and influence
tluna@sacbee.com
@tarynluna

Dan Walters
columnist
dwalters@sacbee.com
@waltersbee

Editor's Choice Videos