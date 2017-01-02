With Gonzalez-Fletcher nuptials, a San Diego power couple make it official

Most guests arrived at the downtown San Diego hotel believing they were attending a 40th birthday party for former Assemblyman Nathan Fletcher.
They were treated to that and so much more.
Fletcher and Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, a San Diego Democrat, were wed just hours before at an intimate Balboa Park service officiated by former Assembly Speaker John A. Pérez.
Later, the newlyweds celebrated their nuptials at the Renaissance San Diego Hotel, leading one attendee to remark on social media that “You two make me believe in fairy tales.”
Gonzalez, on social media, seemed to indicate there was something special in the offing on New Year’s Day, tweeting a photo of the pair and red roses.
Happy New Year! A day of new beginnings— Nathan Fletcher (@nathanfletcher) January 2, 2017
1/1/17 will always be a special-day I married @LorenaSGonzalez
I'm the luckiest guy alive!#GoFletch pic.twitter.com/QZv3ZciDt4
"Gee, I really love you and we're..." #GoFletch pic.twitter.com/oApsCrdNy9— L. Gonzalez Fletcher (@LorenaSGonzalez) January 1, 2017
Gonzalez, a former labor leader and a leading liberal voice in San Diego, was elected to her seat in 2013.
A U.S. Marine who became a rising Republican star for his beleaguered California GOP in the Assembly, Fletcher once drew comparisons to former Gov. Pete Wilson, a fellow San Diegan.
Fletcher’s political evolution, however, took a decidedly different turn. He lost two mayoral races, shedding his partisan stripes in favor of independence before eventually joining the Democratic Party, which has come to embrace him.
Both have previously been married. The couple live in City Heights, a fact that for non-politicians would mean very little. In their case, it means plenty. Both are seen as possible contenders for higher office, including mayor, and Fletcher is rumored to be eying the Fourth Supervisorial District.
Christopher Cadelago: 916-326-5538, @ccadelago
Comments