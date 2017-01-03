Xavier Becerra formally nominated as California attorney general

Gov. Jerry Brown formally entered his nomination of Rep. Xavier Becerra for California attorney general on Tuesday, setting the 90-day clock for the Legislature to act.
Brown’s selection of Becerra, a Los Angeles Democrat and veteran of federal immigration and healthcare policy debates, came after the fall elevation of Democrat Kamala Harris to the U.S. Senate. Harris was sworn in Tuesday, after which Brown submitted his pick of Becerra to the Legislature. Their deadline is April 4. In the unlikely event that either the Assembly or Senate votes to reject him by that date, Brown will have to name someone else. If the houses vote to approve him or do not act, he will take office. Meanwhile, the acting attorney general is Kathleen “Kate” Kenealy, the chief deputy.
“Xavier has been an outstanding public servant – in the State Legislature, the U.S. Congress and as a deputy attorney general,” said Brown said after naming Becerra as his nominee last month. “I'm confident he will be a champion for all Californians and help our state aggressively combat climate change.”
Becerra, 58, has borne the label of perpetual rising star for two decades. He leaves Congress as the fourth-highest-ranking House Democrat and the most senior Latino and assumes a position where many expect him to clash with President-elect Donald Trump.
Becerra has declined to say whether he intends to run for reelection when Harris’ term comes up in 2018.
Christopher Cadelago: 916-326-5538, @ccadelago
