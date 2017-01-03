Gov. Jerry Brown departs for Hawaii, beginning a busy month

Days after President Barack Obama and the first family departed from the islands for their final winter vacation, Gov. Jerry Brown and First Lady Anne Gust Brown left California for their Hawaiian vacation on Tuesday.
The governor and his wife will be staying with friends and are scheduled to return on Sunday. Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom will serve as acting governor.
Brown’s respite begins what is expected to be active month at the Capitol. Early next week, Brown will unveil his proposed California budget, identifying his spending priorities and setting the broad parameters of the state’s financial debate. Brown will give his penultimate State of the State address later in January.
Both his budget and Brown’s speech will set the course for the state, which is being held up as a Democratic counterweight to Republican-dominated Washington, D.C., and the incoming Donald Trump administration, particularly on matters of healthcare, immigration and global climate change.
