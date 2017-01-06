Dems push back on calls to repeal Obamacare

Welcome to the AM Alert, your morning run-down on California policy and politics. To receive it regularly, please sign up here.
Congressional Republicans are moving quickly to pass legislation to repeal the Affordable Care Act and follow through on President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign promise.
But with no plan detailing the specifics of how Obamacare may be replaced, their Democratic counterparts fear tens of millions of Americans will lose health care coverage. The Affordable Care Act extended coverage to 3.8 million Californians alone, and would cost the state more than $15 billion a year to maintain without federal support.
On Saturday, Congresswomen Nancy Pelosi, Jackie Speier, and Barbara Lee from California will join a bevy of health care providers in San Francisco to blast the Republican effort to kill Obamacare and “Make America Sick Again.” Pelosi called a proposal to repeal Obamacare but delay its effects “an act of cowardice” on Monday.
The meeting follows on the heels of news that House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California invited Gov. Jerry Brown and leaders of other states to provide input on solutions to replace the healthcare system. While it’s unclear if Brown intends to participate, earlier this week President Barack Obama made a rare trip to Capitol Hill urging Democrats to avoid helping Republicans pass replacement measures and suggested they brand the next GOP plan as “Trumpcare,” according to CNN.
The Pelosi, Speier and Lee press conference will begin at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Zuckerburg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.
IMMIGRATION: Senators Ricardo Lara, D-Bell Gardens; Tony Mendoza, D-Artesia, and Ben Hueso, D-San Diego, will meet with six Mexican senators to discuss issues facing immigrant communities under the Trump administration. The meeting in is part of “Operacion Monarca,” a bi-national movement to defend immigrants, and will take place in Los Angeles.
WORTH REPEATING: “With all the Trump-Steinorth signs...he really was sure I was elected vice president.”
Assemblyman Marc Steinorth, R-Rancho Cucamonga, who brought his son to the Capitol to show him what he does for work
MUST-READ: U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein will be put to the test next week during the two-day confirmation hearing for Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions.
CELEBRATE: Happy birthday to Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, who turns 45 today.
Taryn Luna: 916-326-5545, @TarynLuna
Comments