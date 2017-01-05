California Legislature is getting more diverse, but there are fewer women

How has the California Legislature changed since term limits were introduced in 1990?
Alexei Koseff The Sacramento Bee

Capitol Alert

Activists protest Trump presidency at the Capitol

Members of the "Defend Democracy" movement read their own version of the Declaration of Independence, calling out foreign influence in the 2016 presidential election and requesting that electors block Donald Trump from taking office on Monday Dec.12, 2066 at the Capitol in Sacramento.

National

Boxer filibusters a bill rider she calls 'awful'

Democratic opponents of a popular water projects bill, led by Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., showed no signs of giving up during Friday's filibuster before the three week congressional holiday, blasting provisions to divert more water to corporate farmers.

Editor's Choice Videos