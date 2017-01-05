California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, certifying the Nov. 8 election on Friday, rejected unproven allegations from President-elect Donald Trump of voter fraud and complaints from Bernie Sanders supporters before the June primary.
Gov. Jerry Brown promised that California would set the stage for responding to climate change during the annual American Geophysical Union fall meeting in San Francisco. Video courtesy of the American Geophysical Union.
Members of the "Defend Democracy" movement read their own version of the Declaration of Independence, calling out foreign influence in the 2016 presidential election and requesting that electors block Donald Trump from taking office on Monday Dec.12, 2066 at the Capitol in Sacramento.
Democratic opponents of a popular water projects bill, led by Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., showed no signs of giving up during Friday's filibuster before the three week congressional holiday, blasting provisions to divert more water to corporate farmers.
Gov. Jerry Brown said he will continue to press his signature issue of addressing climate change at a press conference on Dec. 5, 2016, contending it will be difficult for the U.S. to “go rogue” on the topic with Donald Trump as president, particularly with China and European leaders bolstering their responses.