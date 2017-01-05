Roosevelt ‘Rosey’ Grier to launch ‘fearsome’ run for governor

It won’t look like the recall, but the 2018 governor’s race will have a little celebrity sizzle.
Roosevelt “Rosey” Grier, the former defensive lineman who made up one quarter of the Los Angeles Rams’ “Fearsome Foursome” in the 1960s, said he intends to run for governor of California.
“I think we can do a lot of good,” Grier, an 84-year-old Republican, told the Los Angeles Times in a recent interview. “I’ve spent my life serving my fellow man. I thought I would continue doing that.”
Grier has held a number of positions since his playing days, including working as a bodyguard for Robert F. Kennedy when he was shot by Sirhan Sirhan at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles in 1968.
Last year, he supported Republican President-elect Donald Trump’s White House bid, telling DailyMail.com that “Time is running out, we need a leader that's going to change this country. We need to be great again.”
Grier will be a decided underdog come 2018, joining a contest stocked with seasoned politicians, including former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and Treasurer John Chiang.
The 2003 recall election, which elevated Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger to the governorship, featured several colorful characters like child star Gary Coleman, melon-smashing comedian Leo Gallagher and former Major League Baseball Commissioner Peter V. Ueberroth.
Christopher Cadelago: 916-326-5538, @ccadelago
Comments