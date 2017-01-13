Do they need a ‘damn satellite’? Why Trump worries California scientists

0:55 Dozens of UC Davis workers on one-day strike over contract dispute Pause

1:21 Jerry Brown: California avoided budget deficit through cuts, new taxes

0:47 Jerry Brown asks: 'Who is the most forgotten soul in California?'

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

5:24 Former L.A. mayor says Trump would 'vanquish the dream' for immigrants

0:45 Bernie Sanders urges California Democrats to support Hillary Clinton

1:36 Rep. Becerra denounces Donald Trump

1:08 5 things you need to know about the California marijuana proposition

0:39 Kevin de León on hiring Eric Holder to watch Trump