Protest shuts down controversial UC Davis event with ‘alt-right’ editor and former pharma exec

An increasingly rowdy demonstration at UC Davis led organizers to cancel a controversial event featuring Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos and Martin Shkreli, the former pharmaceutical executive reviled for raising the price of a potentially life-saving drug.
The event’s sponsor, the UC Davis College Republicans, called off the event shortly before 7 p.m. Friday.
Protesters had chanted “shut it down.”
Demonstrators began gathering in front of the Sciences Lecture Hall about two hours before the planned 7:30 p.m. start time. A long line of ticketed eventgoers formed alongside the lecture hall.
A voice came over the loudspeaker just before 7 p.m. announcing that the event had been canceled. Protests continued, and a throng of people who planned to attend slowly dispersed.
Shkreil, the former chief executive of Turing Pharmaceuticals, grabbed international headlines after significantly hiking the cost of Daraprim by more than 5,000 percent in 2015. The drug helps prevent a parasitic infection that is particularly harmful to people with HIV.
Yiannopoulos, a Breitbart News editor, was permanently banned from Twitter last year after he appeared to encourage racist comments targeted at “Ghostbusters” remake actress Leslie Jones. He is popular with the ultra-conservative “alt right” movement.
Reaction to the event’s cancellation was mixed.
Blair Peterson, 21 and a student at UC Davis studying animal biology, said she dropped by the event and was glad to see that the university had initially decided to let Yiannopoulos speak.
“I was curious to see what he said,” Peterson said before learning about the cancellation. “I agree with his support of free speech even when it might not be popular.”
She was disappointed after learning Yiannopoulos wouldn't be appearing on campus.
“It's too bad,” she said. “People have the right to protest, and I fully support that, but when it's just because you don't agree with what someone is saying .... I don't know. I just don't like to see free speech shut down by people.”
Alan Marling, drove from the Bay Area to promote his website, “Refuse Fascism.”
”I am happy that it's canceled without people getting hurt,” he said. “Hopefully that will be the case by the end of the night.”
Earlier, Interim UC Davis Chancellor Ralph J. Hexter had issued a campus-wide letter in which he expressed hope that the event would be conducted professionally and “in keeping with our community values.”
“In sum, UC Davis acknowledges Mr. Yiannopoulos and Mr. Shkreli as invited guests of a registered campus student group,” Hexter wrote.
“This does not mean, however, that we take an approving or even neutral position with respect to speech intended to express hate or to denigrate or offend others, even if that speech is employed as part of a political strategy or for the purpose of self-promotion.”
Christopher Cadelago: 916-326-5538, @ccadelago
Comments