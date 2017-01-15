Kevin Starr, California’s premier historian, dead at 76

Former California State Librarian Kevin Starr, the premier historian of the Golden State saga, who chronicled its potential and pitfalls in a widely read series of books, has died. He was 76.
Starr died Saturday after a heart attack at a San Francisco hospital, the Los Angeles Times reported Sunday, citing Starr’s wife.
Starr, a professor of history at the University of Southern California, researched and wrote “America and the California Dream,” a five-volume series that is the definitive account of the California story.
California State Librarian Greg Lucas called Starr “truly, one of a kind.”
“No other historian has been able to capture California’s exceptionalism, its vitality and its promise in such detail and yet invest it with the immediacy and excitement of a page-turner novels,” Lucas said in a statement.
Lucas added: “His love for California and his breadth of knowledge about the Golden State’s magic and unique diversity was obvious not just in his speeches and lectures as a professor but also in casual conversation.”
Starr, a San Francisco resident and native, was appointed state librarian by former Gov. Pete Wilson in 1994 and served until 2004 under two more governors, Gray Davis and Arnold Schwarzenegger. In 2006, He was awarded the National Humanities Medal by President George W. Bush.
“Mourning passing of a dedicated steward of intellectual curiosity, Kevin Starr, State Librarian of CA. Angels guide your journey, friend,” Davis posted on Twitter on Sunday.
Former state librarian Susan Hildreth, who succeeded Starr in mid-2004, called him a mentor who brought the state’s history to life to any type of audience.
“I think he saw the state as a living entity,” said Hildreth, who is now a professor at the University of Washington Information School.
Starr graduated from University of San Francisco and served two years in the U.S. Army. He attended graduate school at Harvard University and later earned another graduate degree at U.C. Berkeley.
Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger named Starr the state librarian emeritus. Starr had worked closely with Schwarzenegger and First Lady Maria Shriver to open the California Museum in the mid-2000s. The museum hosts the California Hall of Fame, in which Starr was enshrined in 2010.
“All around us, we can see signs that California is coming of age,” Starr said of the museum’s creation. “One of those indicators is the fact that we are now honoring those great Californians, past and present, who have helped to create this dynamic society.”
Starr could also be critical of state decision-makers.
“Politics as a professional activity in Sacramento is dead. It’s now amateur night,” he said in 2011.
Starr, Hildreth said, championed the role of libraries around the state. During local library events, she said, he could speak at length about a community’s unique place in California.
“He was such a California-phile,” Hildreth said. “He used to say, ‘I would only be a state librarian in California.”
