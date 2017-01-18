Fearing Trump, California drops undocumented health insurance request

1:02 Sacramento resident mourns Sutter Brown's death Pause

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

1:15 Janet Napolitano explains why UC will raise tuition for first time in six years

1:21 Jerry Brown: California avoided budget deficit through cuts, new taxes

1:09 Jerry Brown: 'Aesop has some credibility'

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

1:28 California Republicans get sweaty for dog safety

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:21 Dolores Huerta on Kamala Harris: 'She will be a great senator'