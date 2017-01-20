California politicians protest in pink at Donald Trump’s inauguration

More than a third of California’s 39 congressional Democrats skipped the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Friday, citing his campaign rhetoric and disparaging remarks he made last week about civil rights leader and Georgia Rep. John Lewis.
Several of the members who did attend used the ceremony to make their objections known in person instead, wearing pink clothing in protest of Trump’s treatment of women.
Reps. Jackie Speier of Hillsborough and Nanette Barragán of Los Angeles both sported the “pussyhat” that has become a symbol of Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington.
“Making sure our new President sees me at the #Inauguration – Knows I stand with #women and all others he has denigrated! #WeWontGoBack,” tweeted Speier, who also wore a bright pink overcoat.
Barragán, in a hat made for her by a constituent, tweeted that she attended Trump’s inauguration “as a visual reminder of those like me who he has repeatedly denigrated.”
Trump’s behavior became a critical issue in the final weeks of the election, after a video surfaced in which he lewdly described grabbing women by their genitals, leading to a cascade of sexual assault allegations against the candidate.
Rep. Ami Bera of Elk Grove called his inauguration scarf “Planned Parenthood Pink,” in support of the reproductive health clinics that Republicans have targeted for defunding because of their abortion services.
“See you at the march tomorrow,” he tweeted from the stands of the ceremony.
