California reacts to Trump immigration actions: ‘shameful,’‘unpatriotic’ and ‘un-American’

California advocacy groups and politicians, most of of them Democrats, reacted swiftly to President Donald Trump’s actions Wednesday to begin construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and end federal funding for sanctuary cities, which do not enforce immigration laws.
Following is a look at their statements:
Cutting off funds for cities that refuse destructive deportation programs is unconstitutional. See you in court. https://t.co/NjGfZfvMrd— Kevin de Leόn (@kdeleon) January 25, 2017
Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Paramount:
“Here in California we are concerned that these policies are based more on campaign buzzwords than on legal and economic realities.
“The language is so broad that mass deportations are likely without real due process. Sanctuary cities were established to make communities safer and free up law enforcement for real crimes. Our cities can’t afford to shift law enforcement resources to help track down law-abiding individuals. Our agricultural industry and other economic sectors, businesses large and small, depend on an immigrant workforce. If those businesses suffer, the national economy will suffer, too, and that’s all on Trump.
“It’s sad Donald Trump thinks these executive orders make America safer, and it’s sad he thinks they make America better.
“These orders are exactly why the Legislature is taking steps to help immigrants with access to legal counsel to ensure due process. We’re also examining ways the state can aid sanctuary cities, and that’s an area we believe former Attorney General Holder and the Covington law firm can also be helpful.”
United Farm Workers President Arturo S. Rodriguez:
“U.S. Department of Labor surveys show the majority of U.S. farm workers are undocumented. The United Farm Workers’ anecdotal experience in California and other states where we are active shows the percentage of undocumented workers is even higher.
So if today’s executive orders from Donald Trump signal the beginning of fulfilling his oft-repeated campaign pledge to deport the undocumented, then who is going to feed America? Who is going to feed the guests at Trump hotels and golf courses? Who is going to feed Donald Trump?”
California State Sen. and California Latino Legislative Caucus Chair Ben Hueso, D-San Diego:
“President Trump’s executive order to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border is a dim-witted publicity stunt that is more aimed at disparaging an important international ally than curbing illegal crossings. Building walls is a failed political policy that should remain in medieval history. In addition, building a multi-billion dollar wall is a reckless waste of taxpayer dollars that will not prevent crossings. If he was interested in truly creating jobs and protecting America’s economy and national defense, he should make wise investments in reducing border wait times, opening foreign markets by treating our allies and closest neighbors with respect, and dignity. In addition, the President needs to invest our precious tax dollars in policies directed at developing housing, education and improving health. Our allies will retaliate every executive order that seeks to hurt them. He is needlessly attacking them in a manner that will most definitely result in conflict not the harmonious relationships we need to cultivate to promote a shared prosperity.”
San Francisco-based National Center for Lesbian Rights, Executive Director Kate Kendell:
“Today’s executive orders on immigration confirm our worst fears that the Trump Administration will pursue inhumane, costly, and ineffective policies that will do nothing to make our nation more safe. Members of the LGBTQ community are in every community and are targets of violence and harassment throughout the world. The orders issued today will only make these individuals more likely to suffer and be tortured or murdered. These fear-based policies will not make any American more safe, nor will they improve the lives of any citizen. Rather, these proposals will cost millions of dollars in taxpayer funds and terrorize already vulnerable communities. We must all fight back, resist, and engage to stop these reckless measures. We are a better nation than one that exacts intentional harm on those seeking to improve their lives.”
David Huerta, President of SEIU United Service Workers West:
“In appealing to fear, cynicism, and hatred, the orders signed today are as unpatriotic as they are counterproductive. The working people of SEIU California reject these divisive actions and stand united in our resolve to defend the dreams and contributions of immigrants and the promise of justice for the oppressed.
“Just as attacks on women in this election cycle ignited a historic national action to defend civil rights, and attacks on immigrants in California unleashed a new majority of voters and activists two decades ago, these orders will serve only to awaken the conscience of millions of voters.
“In California, a state where more than one in four residents are immigrants, the fear-mongering and racism behind these orders take on particular meaning. They represent attacks on our communities, our families, our colleagues, our neighbors and union brothers and sisters. They won’t stand. SEIU members applaud and support the efforts of the California leaders who have committed to defend all the people who are the strength of our diverse Golden State.”
Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco:
“Today is a shameful day for our country, but it only strengthens my resolve to stand up against the alarming bigotry and hatred emanating from the White House. If President Trump believes signing a piece of paper will for one second change how San Francisco and California value and protect our immigrant neighbors, he is underestimating our strength and spirit. Our immigrant communities need us more than ever and we will be there for them every step of the way. Trump can try to build his wall and he can try to cut off funding for sanctuary cities, but he’s in for one hell of a fight.”
MALDEF President and General Counsel Thomas A. Saenz:
“These are alt-right, dog-whistle executive directives, with great long-term cost to the soul and safety of our nation. However, our communities will not be cowed by irresponsible rhetoric couched in terms of executive authority.
Donald Trump’s border Wall Mahal threatens to bankrupt the nation’s treasury just as Trump bankrupted his own businesses in the past through overblown construction projects. Because today’s order only commences planning, Congress has the opportunity to prevent the profligate use of federal resources to construct this monument to waste and excess.
Aggressive interior enforcement is an abject failure, delivering tremendous upheaval and harm to families, schools, and workplaces. The economic disruption to critical industries, such as agriculture, from such efforts render these executive orders a direct and undiluted threat to United States national security. There are serious constitutional questions about the enforcement proposals, and untoward activity will elicit court challenge. Reviving the thoroughly discredited and misnamed ‘Secure Communities’ program, which actually undermined both security and community, will not make America great again. And no amount of lipstick – through alternative facts or otherwise – will transform the pig of a program that the administration seeks to embrace.
Finally, threatening cities and communities that value the contributions of immigrants and that recognize the injustice in current immigration laws and practices does nothing but undermine public safety and foster division in our nation. Any order that promises to take monies from immigrant-protective cities is an impotent effort to overreach executive authority. Once again, the Congress can and should block this attempt to impinge on federalism and to undermine successful communities.”
Rusty Hicks, executive secretary-treasurer of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO:
“President Trump’s dark deportation scheme has moved from cynical campaign tactic to an un-American reality.
“Angelenos come from more than 140 countries and speak 224 languages. Our strength lies in our diversity. The LA Fed will remain united with the 1,000,000 undocumented immigrants in Los Angeles County.
“We have already strengthened protections for immigrant workers in collective bargaining agreements. Now, with our State Legislators and County Board of Supervisors, we will grow the 100 attorneys we have already organized into a much larger force to make sure every immigrant has a lawyer to defend their rights to a fair process.
“For decades, Los Angeles and California have been stronger, more progressive, and more prosperous than the rest of the nation. Unfortunately, President Trump has chosen to take our nation down the dark path of division and exclusion.”
Assemblywoman and California Latino Legislative Caucus Vice Chairwoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, D-San Diego:
“My district is one the most diverse set of neighborhoods in the entire country. I represent immigrant communities that include the border with Mexico as well as one of our nation’s largest refugee communities in City Heights. Donald Trump’s actions today run contrary to our most basic American values of compassion and inclusion. He will jeopardize the lives of thousands of innocent men, women and children who are in harm’s way. Forcing police to freelance as border agents doesn’t make our communities safer, nor neither does wasting billions of American tax dollars to further divide our binational community with a border wall. This is embarrassingly un-American.”
Comments