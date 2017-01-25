Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud in California aren’t factual

1:50 Opinions, issues abound among thousands of Women's March participants in Sacramento Pause

2:57 Jerry Brown: 'California is not turning back. Not now, not ever'

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

3:52 Xavier Becerra getting ready for 2018 attorney general election

0:53 Jerry Brown: California will work to ensure laws are enforced fairly

1:21 Jerry Brown: California avoided budget deficit through cuts, new taxes

0:59 Charter schools and allies pour it on in California legislative races

1:30 Jerry Brown: 'California will launch its own damn satellite' if Trump stops climate data collection