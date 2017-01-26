Could California become a ‘sanctuary state’ under Trump?

1:01 Sacramento State students react to on-campus lead contamination Pause

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:27 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

2:57 Jerry Brown: 'California is not turning back. Not now, not ever'

1:21 Jerry Brown: California avoided budget deficit through cuts, new taxes

1:06 Ami Bera credits campaign volunteers for early lead over Scott Jones

1:04 Kamala Harris prays with pastors in Long Beach

0:39 Kevin de León on hiring Eric Holder to watch Trump

0:53 Jerry Brown: California will work to ensure laws are enforced fairly