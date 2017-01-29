Trump’s immigration ban ‘constitutional overreach,’ California attorney general says

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra sharply criticized President Donald Trump’s “extreme vetting” policy blocking immigration from the Middle East, denouncing an action that set off another round of mass protests this weekend as “in so many ways unjust and anti-American.”
“It discriminates against human beings based on their faith. It denies entry to those with proven and legitimate fears of death and persecution. It tramples on centuries of American tradition,” he said in a statement just before midnight Saturday.
Becerra, the state’s new top law enforcement official and a former Democratic congressman from Los Angeles, did not announce any immediate legal actions, but said he’s conferred with his team and is reaching out to others to “find every avenue possible to defend our family members and those who live permanently in our communities who may be barred from re-entry into America.”
“Justice in America doesn’t live or die on the stroke of one man’s pen regardless of how high his office,” he added.
Trump, delivering on a campaign pledge that many of his fellow Republicans rejected at the time, moved Friday to freeze refugee admissions and bar entry for people from seven Muslim-majority countries – Iraq, Iran, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. The order, pertaining to an estimated 134 million people, spurred refugee and civil rights groups to warn that the new president was formalizing his anti-Muslim campaign rhetoric.
A legal challenge came Saturday from two Iraqi men with U.S. visas who were in transit at the time Trump issued the order and detained when they arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. Large demonstrations followed at JFK, and in Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles and other airports before Judge Ann M. Donnelly of Federal District Court in Brooklyn reviewed the challenge and put a hold on part of Trump’s actions.
Reuters reported late Saturday that a group of state attorneys general, including officials in Pennsylvania, Washington and Hawaii are holding discussions about whether to file their own court challenge against Trump’s order.
Becerra, who upon taking office last week pledged his state’s loyalty to its millions of immigrants, said he would work to ensure refugees who have met the country’s legal test for admission can escape death and persecution.
“We will use every tool within our authority to offer victims of the Trump Administration's overreach a fighting chance to overcome but another cruel barrier to their flight to freedom,” he said. “The Trump executive order should not stand and must be confronted as a constitutional overreach.”
