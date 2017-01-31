Californians on Gorsuch: ‘eminently qualified,’ ‘an immediate threat’ to gay rights

Here are some reactions from California groups and politicians to President Donald Trump’s nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court.
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield:
“Congress and the American people don’t want a liberal Supreme Court justice or a conservative Supreme Court justice. We want a justice who will decide cases based on the law and the Constitution as they are written. Neil Gorsuch appears to fit that mold. There are few things more important to the health of our nation and the people’s trust in their government than ensuring that our laws are judged blindly and in adherence to the written text of the Constitution, unaffected by one’s political opinions, wealth, race, or beliefs. Neil Gorsuch has not only demonstrated that fairness, but is also an eminently qualified judge with years of experience. I think it says a lot about him that he was confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals 10th Circuit without a single dissenting vote in the Senate. He has legal vision, clarity, and a deference to our Constitution, and I believe he is a nominee that all Americans can support.
“I urge the Senate to immediately being its important work to vet Neil Gorsuch once again so that a confirmation vote can be scheduled as soon as possible and the Supreme Court can continue its work with all nine justices.”
Jessica Grennan, National Director of Political Affairs & Advocacy:
“Judge Gorsuch vehemently opposes end-of-life choices – as indicated by his book and his writings – so we are very concerned about what that means for terminally ill people across the country.”
Rick Zbur, executive director, Equality California:
“Judge Gorsuch gained national attention for his opinions in two federal cases supporting an employer’s right to refuse to pay for contraception as part of employee health coverage if doing so violates the employer’s religious beliefs. That bodes ill for LGBT people who are facing an onslaught of laws sanctioning discrimination in the name of religious liberty.
“Judge Gorsuch’s opinions in prior cases such as Hobby Lobby leave us deeply concerned about his willingness to uphold laws protecting LGBT people from bias, not to mention protecting the separation of church and state. The stakes could not be higher. Gorsuch’s hard-right ideology and zeal to dramatically expand religious exemptions poses an immediate threat to the advances that LGBT Americans have recently achieved.
“These expansive exemptions on religious grounds are often the means by which anti-LGBT policies are framed, in a false narrative that Christians are persecuted for their religious beliefs. It appears that President Trump has embraced this narrative as he calls upon millions of evangelicals to defend conservative social values in an era of rapid change. Allowing exemptions from civil rights protections on other grounds would immediately be deemed absurd. After all, employers, including religiously affiliated contractors, are not allowed to discriminate based on race, color, national origin, sex, or disability, even when that employer has religious beliefs that advance such discrimination. There is no reason that the nation’s civil rights protections should be any different for LGBT people.
“If religious exemptions are expanded, millions of LGBT Americans could face profound discrimination in health care, public accommodations, and employment. The danger is clear, and so is Equality California’s position: We oppose Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.”
Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Vista:
“Neil Gorsuch is an impeccable jurist and an exemplary choice for the Supreme Court. He is an unyielding defender of the Constitution as it was originally written and a worthy heir to the monumental vacancy left by Justice Scalia. Judge Gorsuch is among the nation’s most brilliant legal minds, a captivating writer and is eminently qualified for the nation’s highest court. Through his work, he’s built both respect and approbation from those all across the ideological spectrum. In his appointment to the court of appeals, Neil earned the unanimous support of the Senate and deserves to be confirmed once again with little delay.”
Amy Everitt, state director of NARAL Pro-Choice California:
“Once again, Donald Trump is delivering on his campaign promise to attack women’s reproductive health. A lifetime appointment for this anti-choice nominee means Trump’s dangerous, harmful policies will reverberate for years, and that should frighten every American. From supporting the disastrous Hobby Lobby decision that inserted employers in women’s healthcare decisions to condoning funding for anti-choice crisis pregnancy centers, his record shows that Gorsuch would be a disaster for women in California and across the country.”
Deborah Burger, co-president, National Nurses Union:
“National Nurses United will oppose the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court and called on Democratic members of the Senate to follow the standard set by the Senate majority last year in taking whatever steps they can, including the use of the filibuster, to block the confirmation of Gorsuch.
“With the refusal of the U.S. Senate to hold hearings on the last Presidential nominee for the Court, there can be no justification for a rush to judgment on this nominee. A new standard has been set that no howls of ‘obstructionism’ today can obscure.
“Gorsuch should also be opposed because of a far right record that is consistently hostile to the rights and protections of working people. Last year in blocking President Obama’s nomination, Republicans said the court could function just fine with only eight members. Let’s hold them to that now.”
Tom Steyer, president NextGen Climate:
“The Senate owes no deference to Donald Trump, a popular vote loser who is in the position to nominate a Supreme Court justice only because his fellow Republicans stole the opportunity from a president twice elected with clear majority support.
“The Supreme Court is one of the last lines of defense at this perilous time for our country. Fundamental principles of our democracy – voting rights, freedom of the press, and equal treatment – are under attack. It is now the duty of the Court to defend the constitution and the rights and freedoms it guarantees all Americans. Our highest court should reflect the values we have always held in highest regard: justice, equality, and the rule of law.
“The Senate must thoroughly vet Trump’s nominee. In light of Trump’s despotic tendencies and Russia’s role in his election, the Senate must reject any nominee whose allegiance to our Constitution and our most fundamental rights is in doubt.”
Comments