Who’s raised what, and from whom, for California governor

3:52 Xavier Becerra getting ready for 2018 attorney general election Pause

1:01 Sacramento State students react to on-campus lead contamination

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:30 Jerry Brown: 'California will launch its own damn satellite' if Trump stops climate data collection

1:31 Kevin de Leon: California won't 'regress back to the politics of scapegoating'

0:48 How transgender and nonbinary Californians could benefit from IDs with their gender identity

0:40 Calexit? Activist group pushes California secession plan

1:09 Jerry Brown: 'Aesop has some credibility'

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street