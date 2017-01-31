Capitol Alert

January 31, 2017

Who’s raised what, and from whom, for California governor

By Christopher Cadelago

California’s gubernatorial candidates raised millions of dollars from some well-known donors in the 2018 race to succeed Democrat Jerry Brown.

Below is a brief breakdown for the last half of 2016 based on campaign finance reports released Tuesday, in alphabetical order and including multiple candidate committees (Delaine Eastin, the former state schools chief, entered the race earlier this month and was not required to file):

John Chiang, state treasurer (entered in May 2016)

Raised in the period: $1,906,513

Cash on hand: 7,065,843

Large donors: Harry Tsao, general partner at Juvo Capital ($56,400), Felicia Bhe, Century 21, ($56,400), Regina Yin, of Yin McDonald’s ($38,200).

Gavin Newsom, lieutenant governor (entered in February 2015)

Raised: $2,681,942

On hand: $11,561,660

Large donors: Lynda and Stewart Resnick, agribusiness owners (56,400 each), computer scientist Scott Shenker ($56,400), tech investor Michelangelo Volpi ($28,200) and Robert J. Fisher, managing director of Pisces and son of The Gap co-founders Doris F. and Donald G. Fisher ($23,200).

Antonio Villaraigosa, former mayor of Los Angeles (entered in November)

Raised: $2,674,707

On hand: $2,640,475

Large donors: Anschutz Entertainment Group ($56,400), Los Angeles philanthropists and entrepreneur Eli and Edythe Broad ($56,400 each), Cadiz, Inc ($56,400), Reed Hastings, Netflix chief executive ($56,400), Ryan Seacrest ($56,400).

Comments

 

