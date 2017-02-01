Villaraigosa concerned Trump’s immigration action will harm L.A.’s Olympics bid

0:42 Ami Bera hosts huge concerned crowd at town hall meeting Pause

1:16 Margaret Fortune says charter schools have gained ground on preparing black students

0:45 Travelers coming into SFO hear: "Welcome to America"

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:14 UC Davis law student helps free people detained in San Francisco's airport after Trump refugee executive order

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

0:58 Faces of the homeless and a poem: a video essay

3:52 Xavier Becerra getting ready for 2018 attorney general election