Veteran California pollster Mark DiCamillo named director of Berkeley IGS Poll

Mark DiCamillo, the veteran pollster who led the gold-standard Field Poll until its recent shuttering, has been named director of the poll run by the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California, Berkeley.
The move by DiCamillo is sure to lift the sagging spirits of data-starved politicos, many of whom were in a prolonged state of mourning since December when he announced that Field was shutting down after 70 years of surveys.
“Mark has long been recognized as one of the state’s leading pollsters, and bringing him to the institute will enable our polling program to continue to grow, advancing our mission for both cutting-edge research and public education,” said Jack Citrin, the institute’s director and a political science professor.
DiCamillo has been measuring public opinion in the Golden State since 1978, and had teamed up with the university for some of the last online Field surveys of the 2016 election. With DiCamillo overseeing all aspects of the survey, including design, execution and marketing, its operations will be renamed the Berkeley IGS Poll. As many as four large-scale statewide polls are planned for this year, including measurements of the 2018 governor’s race.
DiCamillo said Friday that he expects to repeat some previous Field questions that are in the public domain for continued examination of the trendlines, but he also sees the institute as having a broader mandate on public policy issues, and looks forward to working with the IGS faculty, which brings its own expertise.
“I’m very excited. We are going to hit the ground running,” he said. “I’ll be bringing forward my skills and talents, and try to put them to good use at IGS.”
DiCamillo added that Berkeley IGS Poll would likely be back out in the field by next month, delivering a new poll in March. The polls are expected to be a mix of telephone and online surveys.
