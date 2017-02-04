McClintock exits with police escort following raucous town hall meeting in Roseville

Facing a packed auditorium and raucous crowd, Republican Congressman Tom McClintock on Saturday defended his party’s national agenda and voiced strong support for President Donald Trump’s disputed executive actions to scale back Obamacare, ban refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries and build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
“Vote him out,” hundreds of demonstrators chanted outside the Tower Theatre in downtown Roseville, the Republican-heavy population center of McClintock's sprawling congressional district. Inside the theater, more than than 200 people gathered for a town-hall event hosted by McClintock.
Attendees, carrying signs that read “Resist,” “Dump Tom McTrump,” and “Climate change is real,” repeatedly pressed McClintock to denounce Republican plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act, acknowledge the science supporting the human causes of climate change and oppose Trump’s executive order temporarily banning refugee admissions to the U.S.
“I believe that order is constitutional,” said McClintock, whose comments throughout the hour-long event were overshadowed by a loud crowd who repeatedly booed his positions on Obamacare, immigration policy and the refugee ban.
“I am terrified about Mr. Trump’s behavior. I literally haven’t slept,” said Jill Ruffman, 58, of Granite Bay, who criticized McClintock and Trump for supporting a House vote to undo an Obama administration rule that required the Social Security Administration to disclose information about disabled recipients with mental illness to the national gun background check system.
“I understand you do not like Donald Trump,” McClintock said. “I sympathize with you. There have been elections where our side has lost... Just a word of friendly advice: Remember that there were many people in America who disagreed and feared Barack Obama just as vigorously as you disagree with and fear Donald Trump.”
McClintock quickly left the theater with police escort at about 11 a.m., wading through a thick crowd of protesters who followed him shouting, “This is what Democracy looks like.”
Angela Hart: 916-326-5528, @ahartreports
