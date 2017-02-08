California projects on table for possible Trump infrastructure package

The Brown administration has presented a list of 51 road, water, energy and other projects as candidates for any public works package crafted by the Trump White House and Congress.
The list, sent Tuesday to the National Governors Association to present to the Trump administration, totals more than $100 billion, state officials said. Included projects could make quick use of any federal money and generate jobs across the state, officials said.
“We have big needs, ready to go,” Transportation Agency Secretary Brian P. Kelley said Wednesday.
California’s list of projects for inclusion in a possible federal infrastructure package includes 25 transportation projects; 14 projects dealing with water storage, floor protection or ecosystem restoration projections; nine projects dealing with emergency response, military or veterans; and three energy-related projects.
Still, state officials acknowledged that it remains unclear what process the Trump administration will use to develop its own list. Trump has promised to spend $1 trillion on an infrastructure package to produce jobs and revitalize aging public works, but no details have emerged.
Sacramento-area projects on the list include raising Folsom Dam, expanding HOV lanes on Interstate 5 between Sacramento and Elk Grove, building a streetcar system in Sacramento, and rehabilitating and improving levees along the Sacramento River. Some projects already have secured funding, such as fare and toll revenue for some of the 25 transportation projects on the list.
In Tuesday’s letter to the governors association, Nancy McFadden, Brown’s executive secretary, noted that “California is doing its part” by trying to pass a state transportation funding package. Brown’s January budget called for a $42 billion, 10-year plan, while the leaders of transportation panels in the Legislature have put forward bills that would generate $6 billion annually, with all of them financed in part by new taxes and fees.
The proposals focus money on maintenance and rehabilitation, not new construction, with money also targeted at goods movement and transit. Any deal must happen by April 6, when lawmakers leave for spring recess, under a deadline recently agreed to by Brown, Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León, D-Los Angeles, and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Paramount.
“There’s a collective sense of urgency now,” Kelley said.
