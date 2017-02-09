Jerry Brown responds to Donald Trump’s high-speed rail lament

1:40 Eric Holder makes first visit to California Capitol as outside counsel Pause

0:46 California Assembly debates Secure Choice bill in August 2012

1:52 California AG on Trump's defunding comment: "We deserve to have our tax contributions come back"

0:44 A refugee herself, Dalya Abdullah works with students who are part of a new wave of immigrants arriving to the Sacramento region

0:47 UC Davis students and faculty save public research data before it vanishes

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside

0:32 Protesters follow Rep. Tom McClintock out of Roseville town hall meeting under police escort

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban