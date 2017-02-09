Donald Trump is deeply unpopular in California, poll finds

2:14 Ramping up water releases at Oroville Pause

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

1:22 Jerry Brown says California will be the 'Great Exception'

1:20 Washington State AG on ruling against travel ban: 'complete victory'

0:32 Protesters follow Rep. Tom McClintock out of Roseville town hall meeting under police escort

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside

0:46 California Assembly debates Secure Choice bill in August 2012

1:52 California AG on Trump's defunding comment: "We deserve to have our tax contributions come back"

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised