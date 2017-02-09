Kamala Harris introduces first bill in the Senate, a response to Trump travel ban

1:09 Oroville Dam spillway: 'It's not supposed to do that' Pause

0:44 Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

0:31 Watch incredible water releases from Oroville Dam - 15,000 cubic feet per second

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:22 Jerry Brown says California will be the 'Great Exception'

1:04 Burglars with hammer vs. impact resistant glass? It's a break-in fail

1:52 California AG on Trump's defunding comment: "We deserve to have our tax contributions come back"

0:46 California Assembly debates Secure Choice bill in August 2012