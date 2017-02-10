California seeks advisers on marijuana rules

The Bureau of Medical Cannabis Regulation is now accepting applications for a marijuana advisory committee to help inform the agency as the state sets up rules governing the new industry.
Medical cannabis laws passed by the Legislature in 2015 and the recreational legalization measure voters approved in November established similar overarching regulatory frameworks related to cultivation, manufacturing, transportation, sales and other aspects of the marijuana market. State agencies are tasked with developing specific rules to best implement the new laws.
Meanwhile, lawmakers are crafting legislation to reconcile differences between the two laws on distribution, licensing and other key issues.
The state intends to create a singular regulatory system for both medical and recreational marijuana by the end of the year. Some question the feasibility of establishing a model for a multi-billion dollar industry in such a short time frame.
The advisory committee will work with the marijuana bureau, food and agriculture and public health departments to help develop “regulations that protect public health and safety while ensuring a regulated market that helps reduce the illicit market for cannabis,” according to the bureau.
The bureau expects the committee to consist of individuals from the cannabis industry, labor unions, public health and state and local agencies, among others. Awet Kidane, Director of Consumer Affairs, will select the members and oversee the committee.
The bureau said it will accept applications for at least one month. The positions are unpaid and offer reimbursements for travel-related expenses.
