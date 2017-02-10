Capitol Alert

February 10, 2017 6:59 PM

Jerry Brown requests presidential disaster declaration for January storms

By Jim Miller

jmiller@sacbee.com

California Gov. Jerry Brown has asked President Donald Trump to declare a major disaster for the state because of damage caused by powerful storms last month, with Friday’s request an initial step in seeking federal aid.

Brown’s letter to Trump cites an “atmospheric river storm system” that unleashed days of “relentless heavy precipitation” and high winds from Jan. 3 through Jan. 12, causing flash floods, power outages and damage to public works.

“The impacts associated with this series of storms were substantial and widespread, devastating much of California,” the letter reads. The storms, it said, contributed to eight deaths in seven counties.

The storms prompted Brown to declare a state of emergency in 49 counties Jan. 23. Friday, the governor added three counties to last month’s declaration: Amador, Mono and Riverside.

Jim Miller: 916-326-5521, @jimmiller2

