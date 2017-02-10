Jerry Brown requests presidential disaster declaration for January storms

0:29 American River floods Campus Commons golf course Pause

1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent

0:46 California Assembly debates Secure Choice bill in August 2012

1:55 Modesto student bullied, thrown into street

0:32 Protesters follow Rep. Tom McClintock out of Roseville town hall meeting under police escort

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

1:22 Jerry Brown says California will be the 'Great Exception'

1:09 Jerry Brown: 'Aesop has some credibility'