Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom says spillway failure a wake-up call

A day after more than 160,000 Northern California residents were evacuated as the the Oroville Dam spillway was on the verge of failure, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom said the events should be a wake-up call to the state about deferred maintenance. "When you talk about small cities that have been evacuated ... ultimately it could have been avoided," Newsom said Monday while visiting the Yolo County Fairgrounds, one of several evacuation centers.